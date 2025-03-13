Taiwan plans to reinstate military judges to hear Chinese spy cases

TAIPEI: Taiwan plans to reinstate military judges to hear Chinese espionage cases and other offences involving Taiwanese service members, President Lai Ching-te said Thursday.

The number of people prosecuted for spying for Beijing has risen sharply, with retired and serving members of Taiwan's military the main targets of Chinese infiltration efforts, official figures show.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring it under its control. Beijing has stepped up military pressure on Taipei in recent years, frequently deploying fighter jets and warships around the island.

Taiwan also accuses China of using espionage, cyberattacks and disinformation to weaken its defences.

Lai said there would be a review and an amendment to the law "to reinstate the military trial system", he told reporters after a national security meeting.

"Military judges will return to the front line," Lai said.

He said military judges would work "alongside prosecutorial and judicial agencies to handle criminal cases involving active-duty military personnel accused of treason, aiding the enemy, leaking classified information, dereliction of duty, insubordination, and other military offences."

Taiwan's intelligence agency previously said that 64 people were prosecuted for Chinese espionage in 2024, compared with 48 in 2023, and 10 in 2022.

Retired and serving members of the military were the main targets of China's infiltration efforts, Taiwan's National Security Bureau said.

Taiwan disbanded the military court system after the death of a young corporal in 2013. Hung Chung-chiu died of heatstroke, apparently after being forced to exercise excessively as punishment for taking a smartphone onto his base—just three days before the end of his compulsory year-long military service.

The existing law still allows for military trials to be held during a war, defence ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang told reporters.

The changes proposed by Lai would apply to crimes committed by serving members of the military during peacetime.

They would have to be approved by the opposition-controlled parliament, said Ryan Yen-Hsuan Chen, a lawyer and executive committee member of the Judicial Reform Foundation, told AFP.