UN probe says Israel attacks on Gaza reproductive centers ‘genocidal’; flags sexual, gender-based violence

A United Nations investigation concluded Thursday that Israel carried out "genocidal" acts in Gaza through the systematic destruction of sexual and reproductive healthcare facilities.

The UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory said Israel had "intentionally attacked and destroyed" the Palestinian territory's main fertility centre. It added that Israel had simultaneously imposed a siege and blocked aid including medication for ensuring safe pregnancies, deliveries and neonatal care.

The panel also flagged "the systematic use of sexual, reproductive and other gender-based violence" in its war in the Gaza Strip.

The commission found that Israeli authorities "have destroyed in part the reproductive capacity of Palestinians in Gaza as a group through the systematic destruction of sexual and reproductive healthcare," it said in a statement.

It said this amounted to "two categories of genocidal acts" during Israel's offensive in Gaza, launched after the attacks by Hamas militants on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The United Nations' genocide convention defines that crime as acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.

Of its five categories, the inquiry said the two implicating Israel were "deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction" and "imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group."