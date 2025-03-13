US federal Judge orders Trump to reinstate probationary workers let go in mass firings across multiple agencies

SAN FRANCISCO: A federal judge on Thursday ordered President Donald Trump's administration to reinstate thousands — if not tens of thousands — of probationary workers let go in mass firings across multiple agencies last month, saying that the terminations were directed by a personnel office that had no authority to do so.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco ordered the departments of Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Defense, Energy, the Interior and the Treasury to immediately offer reinstatement to employees terminated on or about February 13 and 14 using guidance from the Office of Personnel Management and its acting director, Charles Ezell.

Alsup directed the agencies to report back within seven days with a list of probationary employees and an explanation of how the departments complied with his order as to each person.