Green card holders have no indefinite right to stay: US Vice President JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance has stated that holding a green card does not grant an indefinite right to stay in the United States and that the administration has the discretion to deport permanent residents.
His comments come as former President Donald Trump promotes the 'Trump Gold Card,' a proposed investor visa program allowing foreigners to obtain US citizenship by investing USD 5 million.
Indians account for the second-largest immigrant community in the US, with several thousand holding green cards.
Vance’s remarks were in response to discussions about the potential deportation of a Columbia University student over pro-Palestinian activism. He said that such decisions reflect whom the American public wishes to include in the national community.
“For a green card holder, even if I might like that green card holder, he does not have an indefinite right to be in the United States of America,” Vance said in an interview with Fox News.
A green card grants lawful permanent residence and allows holders to live and work permanently in the US, provided they do not commit any actions that violate immigration law.
Vance further asserted that American citizens have different rights compared to green card holders and student visa holders.
“My attitude on this is that it is not fundamentally about free speech. To me, yes, it is about national security, but more importantly, it is about who we, as the American public, decide to allow to join the national community,” he said.
He stressed that if the US President or the Secretary of State decides that a person should not be in the country, “they have no legal right to stay here. It is as simple as that.”
When asked about the possibility of more deportations similar to that of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, Vance said the US would certainly see some people getting deported if authorities determine that it is not in the country's best interest to allow them to stay.
“I don’t know how high that number is going to be, but you are going to see more people,” he said.
Khalil was arrested on Saturday and is currently in the custody of immigration authorities as the Donald Trump administration begins fulfilling its campaign promise to deport foreign-born activists who participated in last year's wave of pro-Palestinian protests on US college campuses.
According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), green card holders have specific rights and responsibilities while residing in the United States. They have the right to live permanently in the country as long as they do not commit any deportable offenses. They can work in any legal job, except for certain positions restricted to US citizens due to security concerns. Additionally, they are protected by all US laws, including federal, state, and local regulations.
However, green card holders must also fulfill several responsibilities. They are required to obey all US laws at the federal, state, and local levels and must file income tax returns, reporting their earnings to the IRS and state tax authorities. While they cannot vote in elections, they are expected to support the democratic government. Furthermore, males aged 18-25 must register for Selective Service, which entails potential military service if required.