Green card holders have no indefinite right to stay: US Vice President JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance has stated that holding a green card does not grant an indefinite right to stay in the United States and that the administration has the discretion to deport permanent residents.

His comments come as former President Donald Trump promotes the 'Trump Gold Card,' a proposed investor visa program allowing foreigners to obtain US citizenship by investing USD 5 million.

Indians account for the second-largest immigrant community in the US, with several thousand holding green cards.

Vance’s remarks were in response to discussions about the potential deportation of a Columbia University student over pro-Palestinian activism. He said that such decisions reflect whom the American public wishes to include in the national community.

“For a green card holder, even if I might like that green card holder, he does not have an indefinite right to be in the United States of America,” Vance said in an interview with Fox News.

A green card grants lawful permanent residence and allows holders to live and work permanently in the US, provided they do not commit any actions that violate immigration law.

Vance further asserted that American citizens have different rights compared to green card holders and student visa holders.

“My attitude on this is that it is not fundamentally about free speech. To me, yes, it is about national security, but more importantly, it is about who we, as the American public, decide to allow to join the national community,” he said.