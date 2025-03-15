At least five killed after elevated under-construction road collapses in Bangkok

BANGKOK: An elevated road being built in Thailand's capital Bangkok collapsed, killing at least five people, officials said.

The collapse, which happened in the early morning in southwestern Bangkok, also injured 24 other people at the construction site, said Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

Suriya offered his condolences and said the victims would be compensated by contractors and relevant agencies. He said four workers and an engineer were killed, and no road users were affected as traffic lanes near the construction were closed at the time.

Bangkok police commander Siam Boonsom said authorities were still investigating to determine the cause of the collapse and that they would pursue legal actions against those found responsible.

Photos from the site showed that large metal and concrete structures fell on the ground and completely blocked the road.

The construction of the 5-kilometer (3-mile) elevated road started in 2022, according to project information published on the website of the Expressway Authority of Thailand.