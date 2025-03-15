Israeli strike kill nine, including journalists in north Gaza, Hamas says 'blatant violation of truce deal'

Gaza's civil defence agency said nine people including journalists were killed in Israeli strikes in the north Saturday, an attack Hamas denounced as a "blatant violation" of the fragile ceasefire.

"Nine martyrs have been transferred (to hospital), including several journalists and a number of workers from the Al-Khair Charitable Organisation, as a result of the occupation targeting a vehicle with a drone in the town of Beit Lahia, coinciding with artillery shelling on the same area," civil defence spokesman Mahmoud Bassal told AFP.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory reported that "nine martyrs and several injured, including critical cases, have arrived at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza Strip, due to the ongoing Israeli aggression".