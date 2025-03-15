Trump eyes travel ban on citizens from 41 countries including Pakistan, here's the full list

The Trump administration is considering imposing broad travel restrictions on citizens from several countries, according to sources and an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The memo outlines three levels of restrictions for 41 nations. The first level includes 10 countries – such as Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Cuba, and North Korea – where a complete visa suspension is proposed.

The second level includes five countries – Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, and South Sudan – that would face partial suspensions. These restrictions would affect tourist, student, and certain immigrant visas, with some exceptions.

The third level, comprising 26 countries, mostly from Africa and the Caribbean, in addition to Pakistan and Bhutan, could face partial suspensions unless their governments take action within 60 days to address specific deficiencies, as identified by the US.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted that the list is not final and could still undergo changes. The proposal is pending approval from the administration, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The New York Times was the first to report on the potential restrictions, drawing comparisons to Trump’s earlier travel ban on citizens from several majority-Muslim nations. That policy, which underwent several revisions, was ultimately upheld by the US Supreme Court in 2018.