Trump eyes travel ban on citizens from 41 countries including Pakistan, here's the full list

The Trump administration is considering imposing broad travel restrictions on citizens from several countries, according to sources and an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The memo outlines three levels of restrictions for 41 nations. The first level includes 10 countries – such as Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Cuba, and North Korea – where a complete visa suspension is proposed.
The second level includes five countries – Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, and South Sudan – that would face partial suspensions. These restrictions would affect tourist, student, and certain immigrant visas, with some exceptions.
The third level, comprising 26 countries, mostly from Africa and the Caribbean, in addition to Pakistan and Bhutan, could face partial suspensions unless their governments take action within 60 days to address specific deficiencies, as identified by the US.
A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted that the list is not final and could still undergo changes. The proposal is pending approval from the administration, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The New York Times was the first to report on the potential restrictions, drawing comparisons to Trump’s earlier travel ban on citizens from several majority-Muslim nations. That policy, which underwent several revisions, was ultimately upheld by the US Supreme Court in 2018.
In January 2020, Trump signed an executive order to enhance security checks for foreigners seeking entry to the US, aiming to identify national security threats. As part of this directive, the US Secretary of State was tasked with compiling a list of countries where travel restrictions could be imposed due to inadequate vetting processes.
This move is part of a broader immigration crackdown that Trump initiated at the start of his second term. In an October 2023 speech, he outlined plans to restrict travel from regions such as Gaza, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, and "anywhere else that threatens our security."
The US State Department has not yet responded to Reuters' request for comment.
Officials speaking to The New York Times, under anonymity, confirmed that a draft list of restricted countries was prepared by the State Department several weeks ago. The countries are categorised into three levels of severity, indicated by a colour-coded system of "red," "orange," and "yellow."
The final decision regarding these travel restrictions has not yet been made, and there may still be changes to the list.
Full visa suspension:
Afghanistan
Cuba
Iran
Libya
North Korea
Somalia
Sudan
Syria
Venezuela
Yemen
Partial visa suspension (tourist, student and some other visas affected):
Eritrea
Haiti
Laos
Myanmar
South Sudan
Countries recommended for a partial suspension if they do not address deficiencies:
Angola
Antigua and Barbuda
Belarus
Benin
Bhutan
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Cambodia
Cameroon
Chad
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Dominica
Equatorial Guinea
Gambia
Liberia
Malawi
Mauritania
Pakistan
Republic of the Congo
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Sao Tome and Principe
Sierra Leone
East Timor
Turkmenistan
Vanuatu