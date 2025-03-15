Trump says he was being a 'bit sarcastic' when he promised to end Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours

WEST PALM BEACH: President Donald Trump said Friday that he was "being a little bit sarcastic" when he repeatedly claimed as a candidate that he would have the Russia-Ukraine war solved within 24 hours — and even before he even took office.

Trump was asked about the vow he repeatedly made on the campaign trail during an interview for the "Full Measure" television program as his administration is still trying to broker a solution 54 days into his second term.

"Well, I was being a little bit sarcastic when I said that," Trump said in a clip released ahead of the episode airing Sunday. "What I really mean is I'd like to get it settled and, I'll, I think, I think I'll be successful."

It was a rare admission from Trump, who has a long record of making exaggerated claims.

Trump said at a CNN town hall in May 2023, "They're dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I'll have that done — I'll have that done in 24 hours."