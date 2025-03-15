Zelensky denies troops surrounded in Kursk as Russia retakes villages

KYIV: Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky denied Saturday his troops were encircled in Russia's Kursk region, where Moscow has regained swathes of land this week, as Russia said it took back two more villages in the border region.

US leader Donald Trump had a day earlier asked Russia's Vladimir Putin on social media to spare the lives of Ukrainian troops that he said were "completely surrounded" by the Russian army.

Moscow has pushed this week to retake a large part of the land that Ukraine originally captured in its western Kursk region last summer.

Zelensky has acknowledged that the situation in the Kursk area is "very difficult" for Ukraine, but contradicted Trump's comments.

"There is no encirclement of out troops," he said on social media, adding that: "Our troops continue to hold back Russian and North Korean groupings in the Kursk region."

Kyiv had hoped to use the Russian territories as a bargaining chip in any negotiations to end the more than three-year conflict.

The UK on Saturday hosted a virtual summit on how to protect any ceasefire in Ukraine, but Zelensky warned that Moscow was intent on "prolonging the war" and "ignoring diplomacy."

He also accused Moscow of amassing troops on the border with "an intention to attack our Sumy region" -- attacked by Moscow at the start of its 2022 invasion but since spared the worst of the fighting seen in other eastern regions.

Putin had this week not committed to an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine proposed by the US, instead putting forward conditions and raising "serious questions" about the idea.

The Kremlin has hailed its troops ousting Ukrainian forces from swathes of the Kursk region, with Moscow on Saturday releasing images of a destroyed centre in Sudzha -- the main town occupied by Ukrainian forces for months.

The Russian defence ministry said troops took control over the villages of Zaoleshenka and Rubanshchina -- north and west of Sudzha.