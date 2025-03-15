UN chief describes aid cuts as ‘a crime’ during visit to Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday described humanitarian aid cuts by the United States and countries in Europe to Bangladesh, where thousands of Rohingya refugees are located, as “a crime.”

Guterres was on a four-day visit to Bangladesh where he is assessing the plight of more than 1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar whose future remained uncertain over possible aid cuts soon. Every year, he chooses a Muslim country to visit during the holy month of Ramadan.

He said that Bangladesh’s southern coastal district of Cox’s Bazar, where most of the Rohingya have been sheltered, is “ground zero for the impact of the budget cuts on people in desperate need.”

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya, including more than 700,000 who arrived in 2017, have lived in Bangladesh for decades. About 70,000 others crossed the border from Myanmar in 2024 when, during fighting with the military junta, the opposition force known as the Arakan Army effectively took over the Rakhine state where Rohingya were displaced.

The UN will do everything possible to arrange adequate funding for the Rohingya refugees after the recent announcement of dramatic aid cuts by the U.S. and other countries in Europe, Guterres said. The UN's food agency recently said it would have no option but to cut food aid by half for the Rohingya starting next month if they fail to arrange adequate funds to feed them.

In a meeting with Bangladesh’s interim leader, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus in the capital, Dhaka, Guterres expressed his concern over Western nations’ decision to boost defense spending while humanitarian aid is squeezed across the world.

”(Aid) cuts are a crime,” the U.N. chief was quoted as telling Yunus by the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha agency during Friday’s meeting.

Worries surfaced in recent weeks in dozens of camps for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh’s southern coastal district of Cox’s Bazar and elsewhere over fears of aid cuts following Washington’s decision to close operations. A large portion of the millions of dollars needed for supporting Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh had come from the U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID.

Bangladesh had said the halt of international aid money would stop other projects in the country but that funding for Rohingya refugees would continue to flow.