US Senate passes six-month spending bill to avert government shutdown

Congress Passes Short-Term Spending Bill to Avoid Shutdown

Congress has struggled to pass annual budget bills, relying instead on short-term extensions. This is the third such continuing resolution (CR) for the current fiscal year, which is already halfway over. The bill funds the government through September, reducing non-defense spending by $13 billion while increasing defense spending by $6 billion. These changes are small in comparison to the overall budget of nearly $1.7 trillion.

The Republican-led House passed the bill on Tuesday before adjourning, leaving senators with no choice but to accept it or let the government shut down. While Democrats wanted another short-term extension, Republican leaders rejected the idea. Senate Majority Leader John Thune and other Republicans argued that Democrats would be blamed for a shutdown. House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized Democrats for opposing the bill.

"Shamefully, 99 percent of Democrats in Congress voted to shut down the government — simply because they seem to hate President Trump more than they love America," Johnson said.

Some House Democrats were angry with their Senate colleagues after the vote. "The constituents I represent need Democrats to stand up to this rogue administration," said Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada. "What they got from Senate Democrats today was capitulation instead."

Schumer defended his decision, arguing that a shutdown would give Trump more power to decide which government agencies and workers are essential, leading to more job losses. Many Democrats were frustrated that the bill gives the Trump administration too much control over spending decisions, calling it a "blank check" for the president.

Spending bills usually include detailed instructions on how the money should be used, but this CR removes many of those restrictions. A Democratic memo warned that the administration could redirect funds away from fighting fentanyl and instead use them for mass deportation efforts.

Several amendments to the bill failed, but one proposal to cut funding for DOGE gained support from a Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

The spending bill is separate from another Republican effort to extend tax cuts from Trump’s first term while making spending cuts in other areas. That second package will be debated in the coming months, but some Democrats fear it will be another major blow.

"You are looking at a one-two punch, a very bad CR, then a reconciliation bill coming down, which will be the final kick in the teeth for the American people," said Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas criticized Democrats for considering a shutdown just to protect government funding. "Democrats are fighting to withhold the paychecks of air traffic controllers, our troops, federal custodial staff," Cotton said. "They cannot be serious."

In a separate move, senators unanimously approved a bill to fix a problem in the spending package that would have forced the District of Columbia to revert to 2024 budget levels, cutting $1.1 billion. The new bill allows DC to maintain 2025 spending levels and now heads to the House for approval.