Zambia faces environmental crisis after acid spill in major river

China plays a dominant role in Zambia’s copper mining industry, with the country ranking among the world’s top 10 producers of copper, a key material in modern technology. Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has called for expert assistance, describing the spill as a crisis that threatens both people and wildlife along the Kafue River, which stretches over 1,500 kilometers through the heart of Zambia. Investigations into the full extent of the environmental damage are still ongoing.

An Associated Press reporter visiting parts of the Kafue River observed dead fish washing up on the riverbanks nearly 100 kilometers from the mine operated by Sino-Metals Leach Zambia, a company majority-owned by China Nonferrous Metals Industry Group. The Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation reported "devastating consequences," including the destruction of crops along the riverbanks.

Authorities are concerned that groundwater could also be contaminated as the toxic waste seeps into the earth and spreads to other areas. Residents near the river have witnessed dramatic changes in the ecosystem.

“Prior to the 18th of February, this was a vibrant and alive river,” said Sean Cornelius, who lives near the Kafue. “Now everything is dead, it’s like a totally dead river. Unbelievable. Overnight, this river died.”

The Kafue River basin supports about 60% of Zambia’s 20 million people, providing water for fishing, irrigation, and industry. It supplies drinking water to around five million people, including those in the capital, Lusaka. The acid spill has led to the complete shutdown of the water supply in the city of Kitwe, home to approximately 700,000 people.

In response to the crisis, the Zambian government has deployed the air force to drop hundreds of tons of lime into the river to neutralize the acid and minimize further damage. Speed boats are also being used to distribute lime along the affected areas. Government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa emphasized the seriousness of the situation and confirmed that Sino-Metals Leach Zambia would bear the cleanup costs.

Zhang Peiwen, chairman of Sino-Metals Leach Zambia, met with government officials this week and issued an apology. “This disaster has rung a big alarm for Sino-Metals Leach and the mining industry,” he said. “(The company) will go all out to restore the affected environment as quickly as possible.”