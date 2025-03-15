Zambia faces environmental crisis after acid spill in major river

KITWE: Authorities and environmentalists in Zambia are deeply concerned about the long-term effects of an acid spill at a Chinese-owned mine that has contaminated a major river, potentially affecting millions of people. Signs of pollution have been detected at least 100 kilometers downstream, raising fears of a widespread environmental disaster.
The spill occurred on February 18 when a tailings dam containing acidic waste from a copper mine in northern Zambia collapsed. Investigators from the Engineering Institution of Zambia reported that approximately 50 million liters of waste, including concentrated acid, dissolved solids, and heavy metals, flowed into a stream connected to the Kafue River, the country’s most important waterway.
“It is an environmental disaster really of catastrophic consequences,” said Chilekwa Mumba, an environmental activist working in Zambia’s Copperbelt Province.
China plays a dominant role in Zambia’s copper mining industry, with the country ranking among the world’s top 10 producers of copper, a key material in modern technology. Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has called for expert assistance, describing the spill as a crisis that threatens both people and wildlife along the Kafue River, which stretches over 1,500 kilometers through the heart of Zambia. Investigations into the full extent of the environmental damage are still ongoing.
An Associated Press reporter visiting parts of the Kafue River observed dead fish washing up on the riverbanks nearly 100 kilometers from the mine operated by Sino-Metals Leach Zambia, a company majority-owned by China Nonferrous Metals Industry Group. The Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation reported "devastating consequences," including the destruction of crops along the riverbanks.
Authorities are concerned that groundwater could also be contaminated as the toxic waste seeps into the earth and spreads to other areas. Residents near the river have witnessed dramatic changes in the ecosystem.
“Prior to the 18th of February, this was a vibrant and alive river,” said Sean Cornelius, who lives near the Kafue. “Now everything is dead, it’s like a totally dead river. Unbelievable. Overnight, this river died.”
The Kafue River basin supports about 60% of Zambia’s 20 million people, providing water for fishing, irrigation, and industry. It supplies drinking water to around five million people, including those in the capital, Lusaka. The acid spill has led to the complete shutdown of the water supply in the city of Kitwe, home to approximately 700,000 people.
In response to the crisis, the Zambian government has deployed the air force to drop hundreds of tons of lime into the river to neutralize the acid and minimize further damage. Speed boats are also being used to distribute lime along the affected areas. Government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa emphasized the seriousness of the situation and confirmed that Sino-Metals Leach Zambia would bear the cleanup costs.
Zhang Peiwen, chairman of Sino-Metals Leach Zambia, met with government officials this week and issued an apology. “This disaster has rung a big alarm for Sino-Metals Leach and the mining industry,” he said. “(The company) will go all out to restore the affected environment as quickly as possible.”
China’s extensive mining operations in Zambia and neighboring countries like Congo and Zimbabwe have often faced criticism for environmental and labor violations, despite their significant economic contributions. Chinese-owned copper mines in Zambia have been accused of neglecting safety and environmental regulations in their pursuit of mineral resources, causing growing discontent among local communities.
The country is also burdened with over $4 billion in debt to China and had to restructure some of its loans after defaulting on repayments in 2020.
Shortly after the Sino-Metals accident, authorities discovered another acid waste leak at a smaller Chinese-owned mine in Zambia’s Copperbelt Province. Officials accused the mine of attempting to hide the spill. A tragic incident also occurred at the site, where a worker fell into acid and died. Authorities allege that the mine continued operating despite being ordered to shut down. Two Chinese mine managers have been arrested.
Both mines have now been forced to stop operations following government orders. Many Zambians are outraged by the situation.
“It really just brings out the negligence that some investors actually have when it comes to environmental protection,” said Mweene Himwinga, an environmental engineer who attended a government meeting with Zhang and other officials. “They don’t seem to have any concern at all, any regard at all. And I think it’s really worrying because at the end of the day, we as Zambian people, (it’s) the only land we have.”