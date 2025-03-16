'Hell will rain down': US strikes in Yemen kill 31 as Trump vows to end Houthi attacks

SANAA: The first US strikes against Yemen's Houthis since President Donald Trump took office in January killed at least 31 people, the rebels said Sunday, as Washington warned Iran to stop backing the group.

The Houthis, who have attacked Israel and Red Sea shipping throughout the Gaza war, said children were among those killed by the intense barrage of strikes.

Attacks on the rebel-held capital Sanaa, as well as on areas in Saada, Al Bayda and Radaa killed 31 people and wounded 101, "most of whom were children and women," rebels' health ministry spokesperson Anis Al-Asbahi posted on X.

An AFP photographer in the rebel-held capital Sanaa heard three explosions and saw plumes of smoke rising from a residential district, and strikes were also reported in Yemen's northern Saada region, a Houthi stronghold.

"Nine civilians were killed and nine others were injured, most of them seriously," the Houthis' health and environment ministry said in a statement on their Saba news agency, reporting the strikes on Sanaa.

A strike in the Saada region killed at least 10 people and wounded others, according to the Houthi Ansarollah website, condemning what it called "US-British aggression" and Washington's "criminal brutality."

A separate strike on a house in Saada's Alshaaf district killed two people, Ansarollah said.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM), which posted images of fighters taking off from an aircraft carrier and a bomb demolishing a building compound, said "precision strikes" were launched to "defend American interests, deter enemies, and restore freedom of navigation."