LeT commander Abu Qatal shot dead in Pakistan’s Punjab province

NEW DELHI: Abu Qatal, also known as Qatal Sindhi, a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander and a close associate of Hafiz Saeed, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Saturday night, sources in the intelligence community said.

Qatal, wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), had been responsible for orchestrating attacks on civilians and security forces in the Jammu region over the past few years. According to intelligence gathered by Indian agencies, the 43-year-old was shot around 7 pm while travelling with his security guards in Jhelum district.

Active since 2002-03, Qatal played a key role in LeT’s operations in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years. He was a close associate of Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and was named in the NIA charge sheet for the deadly 2023 Rajouri attacks.