OpenAI's Kevin Weil predicts end of human coders, says AI will surpass them by year-end

In a recent interview with Varun Mayya and Tanmaya Bhatt on their YouTube show Overpowered, OpenAI's Chief Product Officer, Kevin Weil, made a bold prediction: AI will surpass human coders by the end of this year.

Weil was responding to Anthropic's claim that coding automation would not become a reality until 2027, but he confidently countered, stating, "At the rate we're going, I would be surprised if it’s 2027. I think it’s going to be sooner."

In a separate interview with Mike Forman on the YouTube channel Council on Foreign Relations, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei predicted that AI could be responsible for writing 90% of all code within the next 3-6 months, with the potential to automate "nearly all coding" within a year.

This forecast suggests a future where AI takes over the majority of coding tasks, fundamentally reshaping the software development industry. This sentiment was echoed by Weil in his discussion of OpenAI's AI advancements.