Parents of missing Indian student Sudiksha Konanki ask Dominican officials to declare daughter dead: Reports

NEW YORK: The family of missing 20-year-old Indian student Sudiksha Konanki has asked police in the Dominican Republic to declare her dead, according to US media reports.

Konanki, a citizen of India and a permanent resident of the United States, was last seen on March 6 at the Riu Republic Resort in Punta Cana town.

She has gone missing while on vacation in the Dominican Republic and US federal law enforcement agencies are working with authorities in the Caribbean country in the probe into her disappearance.

Despite an extensive search, her body has not been found.

Dominican Republic National Police spokesperson Diego Pesqueira said Konanki's family has sent the agency a letter requesting a declaration of death, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

The Konanki family did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

Meanwhile, authorities in the Dominican Republic have confiscated the passport of the man who is the last person known to have been with Konanki, according to a source close to the investigation, CNN News reported.

Dominican Republic Attorney General Yeni Berenice Reynoso interviewed Joshua Steven Riibe, over the weekend for more than six hours and the questioning is expected to continue with a local prosecutor, the source said.

Riibe is not considered a suspect in the case and has not been accused of wrongdoing.

It's unclear why Riibe's passport was confiscated.

Since Konanki went missing in the early hours of March 6, Riibe, a 22-year-old from Rock Rapids, Iowa, and a senior at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, has remained under police surveillance in the Dominican Republic.

He has been taken to the police station for interrogation multiple times, his parents said in a statement.

The Konanki family sent a formal letter to authorities Monday, acknowledging there is no suspected foul play involved in Konanki's presumed death after she vanished from a Punta Cana beach in the early hours of March 6, New York Post reported.