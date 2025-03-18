Under Trump, Washington cultural complex enters uncertain era

WASHINGTON: The purge and takeover of Washington's Kennedy Center by US President Donald Trump has seen artist after artist sever ties, a fallout soundtracked by anxious whispers throughout the arts community over what's next.

The stunning shakeup has thrust the premier cultural institution into uncharted territory.

The Kennedy Center is a major performing arts venue in the United States, a living monument to the late John F. Kennedy that opened in 1971 and that has long enjoyed bipartisan support.

Its diverse programming includes a prestigious annual arts gala that celebrates the legacy of American culture and entertainment.

"It was a real feather in your cap if you got invited to perform" at the center, said E. Andrew Taylor, director of the arts management program at Washington's American University.

"The calculation has changed now -- it has become more of a government arts organization," he said, "that is fully aligned with the current administration, and not an independent arbiter of artistic excellence anymore."

Trump dismissed the longtime board chair and many trustees, filling it instead with his own sympathizers who, in an unprecedented move, declared him chairman.

Deborah Rutter, the institution's president for over a decade, was ousted.

More than 20 shows were scrapped, with artists dropping out in protest including actor and comedian Issa Rae and folk musician Rhiannon Giddens.

The hit musical "Hamilton" canceled its run there.

On Monday, Trump presided over his first board meeting as chairman. Speaking to reporters, he said he never liked "Hamilton" anyway.

The president promised to make the institution, whose riverside marble building he said needs rehabilitation, great again.

"It's in tremendous disrepair," he said, but has "tremendous potential."