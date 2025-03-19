New Israeli strikes on Gaza 'dramatic step backwards': Macron

Paris, France: Israel's resumption of strikes on the Gaza Strip is a major step in the wrong direction after its ceasefire with Palestinian militant group Hamas earlier this year, French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday alongside Jordan's King Abdullah II.

"The resumption of Israeli strikes yesterday (Tuesday), despite the efforts of mediators, represents a dramatic step backwards," Macron said ahead of talks in Paris with Abdullah.

"It's dramatic for the Palestinians of Gaza, who are again plunged into the terror of bombardment, and dramatic for the (Israeli) hostages and their families who live in the nightmare of uncertainty."

Israel earlier this week carried out its deadliest bombing of Gaza since a fragile ceasefire began in January between Israel and the Palestinian territory's Islamist rulers Hamas.

The renewed Israeli air strikes in the night of Monday to Tuesday killed more than 400 people, according to the Gaza health ministry. They have continued since.

Macron slammed Hamas, saying the "axis of resistance is today an illusion", but also warned Israel that there could be "no Israeli military solution in Gaza".

The Jordanian king called the strikes "an extremely dangerous step that adds further devastation to an already dire humanitarian situation".

"The ceasefire must be restored and the flow of aid must resume immediately," Abdullah said.

- 'Ready to contribute' -

After Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, Gazans endured more than 15 months of devastating conflict before a fragile cessation of hostilities took effect on January 19.

As ceasefire talks stalled earlier this month, Israel cut off humanitarian aid and electricity to Gaza in a bid to pressure Hamas to give in to its terms.

If the war stops, France has thrown its support behind a plan put forward by Arab nations, including Jordan, to rebuild Gaza without evicting its 2.4 million Palestinian residents.