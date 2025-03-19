Sexual misconduct allegations in UN missions topped 100 in 2024, UN says

UNITED NATIONS: Allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation in UN peacekeeping and political missions topped 100 for the third time in the last 10 years in 2024, according to a UN report released Tuesday, which said 65 of the allegations involved women who gave birth after saying they were raped and were seeking child support.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in the report to the General Assembly that the allegations identified 125 victims — 98 adults and 27 children. This was fewer than the 145 victims identified in 2023, he said.

According to the report, two UN peacekeeping missions accounted for 82% of the 102 allegations — Congo with 44 and the Central African Republic with 40. The United Nations has long been in the spotlight over allegations of child rape and other sexual abuses by its peacekeepers, especially by those based in the two African countries.

But sexual misconduct also was reported at UN peacekeeping missions from South Sudan to Lebanon, and at political missions in Haiti, Colombia and Afghanistan.

The secretary-general also reported 190 allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse against staff of UN agencies, funds and programs — a decline from 284 allegations in 2023 — and 382 allegations related to non-UN staff who work with organizations implementing U.N. programs.

Guterres has made combating sexual abuse and exploitation a high priority since he became UN chief in 2017 and he has promoted enforcement of the UN’s “zero-tolerance” policy for sexual misconduct. He has initiated a series of changes to UN peacekeeping to speed up investigations, and appointed a victims’ advocate to help victims of sexual abuse.

“I will examine ways to bring even greater attention to this critical issue, ensuring senior United Nations officials are held personally accountable when addressing sexual exploitation and abuse,” Guterres said.