200 years after the creation of braille, blind people in Mali say it has allowed them to fit in

BAMAKO: Amadou Ndiaye meticulously ran his fingers across bumps in a piece of paper, making sense of the world he can no longer see.

Two hundred years have passed since the invention of braille, the tactile writing system that has transformed the lives of many blind and partially sighted people by offering a path to literacy and independence.

"Braille helped me live my life," said Ndiaye, a social worker in Mali who lost his eyesight as a child.

"Before, people asked themselves the question: Here is someone who can't see, how will he make it? How will he integrate into society?"

The West African country, with a population of over 20 million people, has long struggled to integrate blind and partially sighted people.

According to eye care charity Sightsavers, around 170,000 people in Mali are thought to be blind.

The 47-year-old Ndiaye was fortunate to attend the institute for the blind in Mali, where he learned to write in braille, and told himself: "Really, everything that others do, I can do too." He later attended university.

He said braille has allowed him to develop his main passion, playing the guitar, which also emphasizes the importance of touch.

"Each pressure on the strings, each movement of the finger on the neck, becomes a living note, loaded with meaning," Ndiaye said.

The guitar is an integral part of Mali's griot tradition, the cultural practice of storytelling through music. Musicians adapted the guitar to emulate the sounds of traditional string instruments like the kora.