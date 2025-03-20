Muslims with tattoo regrets flock to a free removal service during Ramadan

JAKARTA: Teguh Islean Septura groans in pain as each staccato rat-a-tat-tat of the laser fires an intense beam at the elaborate tattoos on his arm. But the former musician's determination to "repent" in the holy month of Ramadan is enough to keep him going.

The 30-year-old guitarist got his back, arms and legs tattooed to "look cool" when he was performing in a band. But these days Septura has a newfound zeal for Islam, including the conviction that Muslims should not alter the body that God gave them.

"As humans, sometimes we make mistakes. Now I want to improve myself by moving closer to God," Seputra said, as a health worker aimed the white laser wand at Septura's skin, blasting the red, green and black pigments with its penetrating light. "God gave me clean skin and I ruined it, that's what I regret now."

Septura is among a growing number of people in Indonesia's capital who have signed up for free tattoo removal services offered by Amil Zakat National Agency, an Islamic charity organization, during Ramadan to give practicing Muslims an opportunity to "repent."

Launched in 2019, the tattoo removal program is now held every Ramadan, a month of fasting, increased worship, religious reflection and good deeds. Some 700 people have signed up for the services this year, and in total nearly 3,000 people have taken part.