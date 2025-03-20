Trump threatens Houthi rebels that they'll be 'completely annihilated' as airstrikes pound Yemen

DUBAI: U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Yemen's Houthi rebels on Wednesday that they'll be "completely annihilated" as American airstrikes pounded locations under their control, while further pressuring the group's main benefactor Iran.

Strikes hit Sanaa, Yemen's rebel-held capital, as well as their stronghold of Saada in the country's northwest on Wednesday night, the Houthi's al-Maisrah satellite news channel reported. It aired footage showing firefighters battling a blaze in Sanaa and damaged at what it described as a sheep farm in al-Jawf.

It also said strikes happened overnight Tuesday, though the U.S. military has not offered a breakdown of places targeted since the airstrikes campaign began. The first strikes this weekend killed at least 53 people, including children, and wounded others.

As the strikes hit, Trump wrote on his Truth Social website that "tremendous damage has been inflicted upon the Houthi barbarians."

"Watch how it will get progressively worse — It's not even a fair fight, and never will be," Trump added. "They will be completely annihilated!"

Meanwhile, Trump again warned Iran not to arm the Houthis, claiming without offering evidence that Tehran "has lessened its intensity on Military Equipment and General Support to the Houthis."