US government raids shatter perception of Puerto Rico as sanctuary for immigrants

Arrests and questions

An estimated 55,000 Dominicans live in Puerto Rico, although some experts believe the number could be even higher. It's unclear how many are undocumented, although some 20,000 have the special driver's license.

More than 200 people have been arrested since Jan. 26, nearly all men. Of those arrested, 149 are Dominican, according to data ICE provided The Associated Press.

Sandra Colón, spokeswoman for the US Department of Homeland Security in Puerto Rico, said the agency is focusing on those with a criminal record or who have received a final court ruling that they must leave the country. But she said she did not immediately have available how many of those arrested have criminal records.

Annette Martínez, Puerto Rico's ACLU director, said it's unknown where those arrested have been taken or if they have been deported. "We're concerned about the different methods ICE is using for detainment," she said.

A park gone silent

On a recent morning in Puerto Rico's capital, speakers at a barbershop played an English tutorial as a couple of Dominican migrants studying to become US citizens listened closely.

The business faces a park where the Dominican community had long gathered. It's now mostly silent and empty. Gone is the lively merengue music, the excited chatter, the slap of dominoes.

An undocumented migrant who asked to be identified only by his nickname, "the fisherman," because he feared jeopardizing his case in federal court, said he was arrested near the park.

He had illegally entered Puerto Rico in 2014 to seek more income because his wife back home had breast cancer and he could not afford her treatment working as a fisherman in the Dominican coastal town of Samaná. "I needed to make a living," he said.

His wife died, but the man decided to stay in Puerto Rico. His son also came to the island. The fisherman first worked in construction, but after falling off a second-story floor and shattering his pelvis, he resumed fishing once he healed.

He sold fish at the park until Jan. 26. That day, he was sitting in a van while his son bought them lunch. "Three agents pulled me out," he recalled.

They arrested seven people at that moment, including his son.

The man said they slept on the floor of several jails and were given only bread and water as they were transferred to the Puerto Rican town of Aguadilla, then Miami and finally Texas.

Authorities sent the man back to Puerto Rico for judicial proceedings, where he remains out on bond with an ankle monitor. His son is in a Miami jail. "We're torn apart," he said as his voice cracked.