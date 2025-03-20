'We hope it's just blah blah': European wine producers brace for Trump tariffs

CHAMPAGNE: Across wine country in France, Italy and Spain one number is top of mind: 200%. That's because last week US President Donald Trump threatened a tariff of that amount on European wine, Champagne and other spirits if the

European Union went ahead with retaliatory tariffs on some US products. The top wine producers in Europe could face crippling costs that would hit smaller wineries especially hard.

Europe's wine industry is the latest to find itself in the crosshairs of a possible trade spat with the US.

Among those concerned is David Levasseur, a third-generation wine grower and owner of a Champagne house in France's eponymous region.

"It means I'm in trouble, big trouble. We hope it's just, as we say, blah blah," Levasseur said, standing in his Champagne house as he swilled a flute of his vineyard's bubbly. "When someone speaks so loudly," he said of Trump's 200% threat, "it's about the media buzz. But in any case, we think there will be consequences."

Like other wine sellers and exporters, Levasseur said that a 200% tariff on what he exports to the US would essentially grind to a halt his business in that country.

"It could be a real disaster," Levasseur said.