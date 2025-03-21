Arrested and stripped of degree: Twin moves to bar Istanbul mayor from ballot suggests Erdogan is really worried this time

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu had expected to become Turkey’s opposition presidential nominee on March 23, 2025; instead, he lost his freedom and college degree.

On March 18, the politician—seen as a powerful rival to long-ruling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—saw his bachelor’s degree revoked by Istanbul University. A day later, Imamoglu was arrested along with staff members and a district mayor of Istanbul.

As an expert on Turkish politics, I believe the timing of these two measures suggest that Erdogan is really worried that Imamoglu poses a serious threat to his 22-year-long rule.

The 100-plus people rounded up in the police sweep in Istanbul were all from Turkey’s main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party, or RPP, which was established by Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. The charges against them include corruption, forming a criminal organization and aiding the PKK, a Kurdish group designated by Turkey as a terrorist group, through collaboration with the pro-Kurdish political party.

What makes that accusation more perplexing is that it comes at a time when the government is promoting Abdullah Ocalan, the leader of the PKK, as a peacemaker who will dissolve the organization.

The about-face on Ocalan, who for the past 26 years has been in a Turkish prison, is seen by political observers as an effort by Erdogan to court Kurdish support for a constitutional amendment that would remove the presidential term limit that otherwise prevents him from running again.

President for life?

The Turkish Constitution limits presidents to two five-year terms.

Erdogan has already been elected three times, but justified his third run by arguing that his first term took place before the 2017 constitutional amendments that established the current system. If the term limit is lifted, he could be elected a fourth time—and potentially beyond.

The main obstacle to Erdogan’s plans is Imamoglu, who appears to be significantly more popular than the long-serving president.

The revocation of Imamoglu’s 31-year-old degree was widely seen as an attempt to disqualify him from the presidential election and an excuse to cancel the RPP primary on March 23. According to Turkey’s Constitution, a presidential candidate must be a university graduate.

The charges appear to have been brought against Imamoglu with an even more ambitious goal in mind: to bar him from holding any public office, including the mayorship.

This would yield a triple victory for Erdogan. He would be able to reclaim Istanbul’s mayoralty by appointing a hand-picked civil servant, push through constitutional changes by intimidating parliamentarians, and eliminate his strongest rival from any future presidential race.

The attempted power grab and term extensions could shift Turkey’s political system from a flawed democracy to an “elected dictatorship” akin to Vladimir Putin’s Russia. That’s why RPP leader Ozgur Ozel described the measures against Imamoglu as “a coup d’état against the people’s right to elect their leader.”