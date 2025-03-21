Deportees from US hop embassy to embassy in Panama desperately scrambling to seek asylum

Seeking asylum door-to-door

On Tuesday, about a dozen migrants began visiting foreign missions in Panama's capital, including the Canadian and British embassies, and the Swiss and Australian consulates with the hope of starting the process to seek refuge in those countries.

They were either turned away or told that they would need to call or reach out to embassies by email. Messages were met with no response or a generic response saying embassies couldn't help.

In one email, Omagh detailed why he had to flee his country, writing "please don't let me be sent back to Afghanistan, a place where there is no way for me to survive."

"The Embassy of Canada in Panama does not offer visa or immigration services, not either services for refugee. Nor are we allowed to answer any questions in regards to visa or immigration," the response read.

At the British Embassy, a security guard handed asylum-seekers a pamphlet reading "Emergency Help for British People." The Swiss consulate told the group they would have to reach out to the embassy in Costa Rica, and handed the migrants a piece of paper with general phone lines and emails printed from the embassy's website.

Canadian, British and Australian diplomats in Panama did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. The Swiss consulate denied that they turned away the asylum-seekers.

Panama limbo

The migrants had travelled halfway across the globe, reached the US border where they sought asylum and instead found themselves in Panama, a country some had traversed months earlier on their way to the US.

Many of the deportees said they would be open to seeking asylum in Panama, but had been told both by international aid groups and Panamanian authorities that it would be difficult, if not impossible, to be granted refuge in the Central American nation.

Álvaro Botero, among those advocating for the migrants at the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, said he wasn't surprised that they were turned away from embassies, as such help is often only offered in extreme cases of political persecution, and that other governments may fear tensions with the Trump administration.

"It's crucial that these people are not forgotten," Botero said.

"They never asked to be sent to Panama, and now they're in Panama with no idea what to do, without knowing what their future will be and unable to return to their countries."

The Trump administration has simultaneously closed legal pathways to the US at its southern border, ramped up its deportation program, suspended its refugee resettlement program, as well as funding for organizations that could potentially aid the migrants now stuck in Panama.

Over the weekend, the Trump administration sent more than 200 Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador to be held in a maximum-security gang prison, alleging that those expelled were part the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang without providing evidence.