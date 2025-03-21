London's Heathrow Airport closes for the day after a fire knocks out power, disrupting hundreds of flights

LONDON: Britain’s Heathrow Airport closed for the full day Friday after a fire knocked out its power, disrupting flights for hundreds of thousands of passengers at one of Europe’s biggest travel hubs.

Several flights were diverted to Gatwick Airport, Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris and Ireland’s Shannon Airport, tracking services showed. At least 1,350 flights to and from Heathrow were affected already, including several from US cities that were canceled, flight tracking service FlightRadar 24 said.

“To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, we have no choice but to close Heathrow” for the full day, the airport said. “We expect significant disruption over the coming days, and passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances until the airport reopens.”

Heathrow is one of the world’s busiest airports for international travel. It had its busiest January on record earlier this year, with more than 6.3 million passengers, up more than 5% for the same period last year. January also was the 11th month in a row it averaged over 200,000 passengers a day, with the airport citing transatlantic travel as a key contributor.

Seven United Airlines flights returned to their origin or diverted to other airports and its flights Friday to Heathrow were canceled, the airline said.

The FlightAware website showed more cancelations including two from John F. Kennedy International in New York, a Delta Airlines flight and an American Airlines flight.

Heathrow said in its statement it will provide an update on its operations when it has more information on when power will be restored.

National Rail canceled all trains to and from the airport.

London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters were on the scene after a transformer within an electrical substation caught fire in west London late Thursday night.