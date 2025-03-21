Sudan's military says it has retaken the last area of the capital held by rival paramilitary forces

CAIRO: Sudan’s military said it retook the Sudan's militarySudan's military, the last bastion in the capital of rival paramilitary forces, after nearly two years of fighting.

Social media videos showed its soldiers inside giving the date as the 21st day of Ramadan, which was Friday. A Sudanese military officer wearing a captain’s epaulettes made the announcement in the video, and confirmed the troops were inside the compound.

The palace appeared to be partly in ruins, with soldiers’ steps crunching broken tiles underneath their boots. Soldiers carrying assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers chanted: “God is the greatest!”

The fall of the Republican Palace, a compound along the Nile River that was the seat of government before the war erupted and is immortalized on Sudanese banknotes and postage stamps, marks another battlefield gain for Sudan’s military. It has made steady advances in recent months under army chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan.

It means the rival Rapid Support Forces, under Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, have been expelled from the capital of Khartoum after Sudan’s war began in April 2023.

The group did not immediately acknowledge the loss, which likely won’t stop the fighting as the RSF and its allies still hold territory elsewhere in Sudan. Late Thursday, the RSF claimed it seized control of the Sudanese city of al-Maliha, a strategic desert city in North Darfur. Sudan’s military has acknowledged fighting around al-Maliha, but has not said it lost the city.

Al-Maliha is around 200 kilometers (125 miles) north of the city of El Fasher, which remains held by the Sudanese military despite near-daily strikes by the RSF.

The head of the U.N. children’s agency has said the conflict created the world’s largest and humanitarian crisis.