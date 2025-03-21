Turkey on edge as protests over Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu’s arrest enter third day

ISTANBUL: Turkey braced for a third day of protests on Friday, as anger simmered over Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's arrest in a graft and terror probe and ministers fired warnings over the mass rallies.

The popular Imamoglu, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main political rival, was arrested at dawn on Wednesday, just days before he was to be formally named the candidate for the main opposition CHP party in the 2028 presidential election. His party has denounced the detention as a "coup" and has vowed to keep up the demonstrations.

Huge crowds have defied a ban on demonstrations and have gathered outside City Hall for two nights running.

So far, police have largely shown restraint in handling the protests but on Thursday night, they fired rubber bullets and teargas as they scuffled with students near City Hall.

In Ankara, riot police used pepper gas, rubber bullets and water canon to disperse large crowds of protesters who rallied in the Turkish capital, an AFP correspondent said.

In a post on X, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said 53 people had so far been arrested in the protests, which began in Istanbul but have since spread to at least 29 of Turkey's 81 provinces, according to an AFP count.

He said 16 police officers had been injured, and another 54 people detained for online posts deemed as "incitement to hatred".