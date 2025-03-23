Erdogan rival Imamoglu defiant after Turkish government suspends him as Istanbul mayor

ISTANBUL: Istanbul's embattled Ekrem Imamoglu vowed to fight on after being jailed in a graft probe and suspended as mayor Sunday in developments that have sparked Turkey's worst street unrest in more than a decade.

Just four days after his arrest in a pre-dawn raid by hundreds of police, the powerful and popular opposition mayor was stripped of his title and became an inmate at Silivri prison on the megacity's western outskirts.

"This is not a judicial procedure, it's a (political) execution without trial," he wrote on X through his lawyers while being taken to jail after a court formalised his arrest.

His arrest has sparked a massive wave of protest that began in Istanbul but has since spread to at least 55 of Turkey's 81 provinces, according to an AFP count.

Demonstrators were gearing up for another mass show of defiance at 1730 GMT on Sunday night, with the Istanbul authorities moving to close off access roads and bridges leading to City Hall in the historic peninsular.

Although the court decided against formalising his arrest in a separate "terror" probe, the interior ministry said he had been "suspended from office." The court decisions came as the main opposition CHP party held a long-planned primary to elect Imamoglu as its candidate in the 2028 presidential election.