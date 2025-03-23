Under threat from Trump, Canada's new PM calls snap elections for April 28

OTTAWA: Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday called early elections for April 28, pledging to defeat Donald Trump's drive to annex the United States's huge northern neighbour.

Carney, a former central banker, was chosen by Canada's centrist Liberal Party to replace Justin Trudeau as prime minister, but he has never faced the country's broader electorate.

That will now change as Carney brought parliamentary elections forward several months from October, and he made it clear that the barrage of threats coming from the US president will be the crux of his campaign.

"I've just requested that the governor general dissolve parliament and call an election for April 28. She has agreed," Carney said in a speech to the nation, referring to King Charles III's representative in Canada, a member of the British Commonwealth.

Trump "wants to break us, so America can own us. We will not let that happen," Carney said.

In power for a decade, the Liberal government had slid into deep unpopularity, but Carney will be hoping to ride a wave of Canadian patriotism to a new majority.

Trump has riled his northern neighbour by repeatedly dismissing its sovereignty and borders as artificial, and urging it to join the United States as the 51st state.

The ominous remarks have been accompanied by Trump's swirling trade war, with the imposition of tariffs on imports from Canada, which could severely damage its economy.

"In this time of crisis, the government needs a strong and clear mandate," Carney told supporters on Thursday in a speech in the western city of Edmonton.