French paedophile surgeon admits to abusing 299 children as investigators rush to identify overlooked victims

VANNES: A French paedophile has admitted to sexually abusing 299 patients during his career as a surgeon, but now investigators are hoping to identify additional victims after it emerged dozens more may have been overlooked.

Joel Le Scouarnec, 74, has been in court since last month accused of 111 rapes and 189 sexual assaults at a dozen hospitals in western France, in one of the country's largest child sex abuse cases.

On Thursday he admitted to all charges, his lawyer Maxime Tessier said, but the trial is to continue until June.

The former doctor is already in prison after being sentenced in December 2020 to 15 years for raping and sexually assaulting four children, including two of his nieces.

The surgeon practised for decades until his retirement despite a 2005 sentence for owning sexually abusive images of children.

After he retired in 2017, a six-year-old girl accused him of rape and police found hundreds of written accounts of abuse stored in files on his computer.

Police have identified and spoken to 332 victims mentioned in these files, including several for whom the statute of limitations has expired.

But they never got in touch with several other potential victims, including some the convicted ex-surgeon listed himself, according to several documents, a journalist, a judge, an investigator and a lawyer.

Thus two people the doctor described as having raped when they were nine and 13 were never contacted, nor were dozens of others he appeared to have assaulted, a 2022 appeals court decision seen by AFP showed.

In another example, Le Scouarnec during the trial admitted to abusing his own granddaughter, a case mentioned in his notes but that investigators did not look into.