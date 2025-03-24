More details about Trump Gold Card scheme revealed as US says 1000 sold in just one day

NEW DELHI: President Donald Trump’s “Gold Card” programme offers wealthy individuals the chance to obtain permanent US residency and potential citizenship in exchange for a $5 million investment. The programme, offering a unique path to US residency for those who can afford it, has already gained significant traction, with added incentives designed to attract high-net-worth individuals from around the world. Some more details about the Golden Visa program are now available.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the programme has experienced strong demand, with 1,000 “Gold Cards” sold in just one day. The official rollout is set to happen in about two weeks, with Elon Musk developing the necessary software to support its operation, he said on the 'All-In Podcast'.

The “Gold Card” grants indefinite US residency, allowing holders to live in the country at their will, provided they meet legal requirements. While it doesn’t automatically grant citizenship, it offers the right to reside indefinitely with the option to pursue citizenship later. Buyers will undergo a vetting process to ensure compliance with U.S. laws, and residency can be revoked if an individual engages in criminal activity.