Trump targets Venezuelan oil buyers with tariffs; India, China could face impact

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump announced Monday steep tariffs on imports from countries buying oil and gas from Venezuela, a punitive measure that could hit China and India, among others, and sow fresh global trade uncertainty.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has unleashed tariffs on US allies and foes alike, attempting to strong-arm both economic and diplomatic policy.

The latest across-the-board 25 percent levies targeting buyers of Venezuelan oil will come into effect April 2, Trump said on his Truth Social platform. These could hit China and India, with experts noting that Venezuela exports oil to both those countries, as well as the US and Spain.

Trump has dubbed the date "Liberation Day" for the world's biggest economy, already promising reciprocal tariffs tailored to each trading partner in an effort to remedy practices that Washington deem unfair. He earlier also said sector-specific duties would come around the same day, but the White House said Monday it might take a more targeted approach.

Venezuela had managed to redirect its oil exports to major economies such as China and India despite previous rounds of US sanctions.

Spain, Russia, Singapore, and Vietnam are also among Venezuela’s oil importers, the report shows. In January, the United States imported 8.6 million barrels of Venezuelan oil, according to Census Bureau data.

In 2023, Venezuela exported 660,000 barrels of crude oil per day, with India, China, and Spain among its top buyers, according to Financial Times.

India has also emerged as a key buyer, importing 22 million barrels in 2023, making up 1.5% of its total crude oil purchases. Similarly, Reliance Industries had secured US approval to import Venezuelan crude, accounting for a significant share of New Delhi’s imports after sanctions were temporarily eased, Reuters reported in July 2024.

The proposed tariffs would likely add to China's tax burden, as it accounted for 68% of Venezuela’s oil exports in 2023, according to a 2024 analysis by the US Energy Information Administration.