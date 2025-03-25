Depardieu on trial, and so is France. A cultural reckoning in the #MeToo era

The Fall of a Giant

Depardieu, 76, is accused of groping two women—a set dresser and an assistant—during the 2021 filming of "Les Volets Verts" ("The Green Shutters"). According to complaints and witness statements, he trapped one woman with his legs, grabbed her breasts and waist, and shouted: "I can't even get it up because of this heat!" before crudely inviting her to touch his "big parasol."

He denies all allegations. "Never, but never, have I abused a woman," he wrote in Le Figaro. "I have only ever been guilty of being too loving, too generous, or having a temperament that is too strong."

But this is the first time one of the more than 20 accusations against him has reached court.

Once a symbol of France's creative power, Depardieu's career now shadows the nation's delayed reckoning with #MeToo. The courtroom has become the stage for something deeper: a country finally confronting the myths it has long told itself about art, power, and male genius.

A Life of Extremes

Born in 1948 to a working-class family in Châteauroux, Depardieu's rise was the stuff of legend. A stuttering teen with no formal education, he drifted into acting and exploded onto the French stage with Les Valseuses (Going Places), a 1974 film so provocative it remains banned in some countries.

From there came a blur of hits: "Jean de Florette," "Cyrano de Bergerac," "Green Card," "The Last Metro," "Danton." He won a Golden Globe, an Oscar nomination, and the adoration of millions. He played Columbus, Jean Valjean, and even Obélix in the "Asterix" films. He was prolific, omnipresent—messy, magnetic, and untouchable.

But the excess was real off-screen too. He crashed his motorcycle while drunk, accepted a Russian passport from Vladimir Putin during a tax dispute, and once urinated in a plane aisle. He boasted of his appetites. France seemed to cheer them on.

That myth—of the lovable brute—is now unraveling.

The unfinished revolution

In Hollywood, #MeToo toppled titans. In France, the movement was met with a wary eye. When #BalanceTonPorc ("Expose Your Pig") emerged in 2017, it rattled the country's self-image — particularly in the arts, where seduction and transgression had long been celebrated.

Some warned that #MeToo was killing romance. In 2018, screen legend Catherine Deneuve and 99 other prominent French women published an open letter in Le Monde, scolding the movement for going, in their words, "too far." They championed la liberté d'importuner—"the freedom to bother"—as a pillar of French life, defending the right of men to pursue women without fear of consequence. To many, it sounded less like a defense of flirtation than a permission slip for harassment, cloaked in perfume and nostalgia.

Even President Emmanuel Macron echoed the sentiment. In Dec. 2023—shortly after a documentary aired footage of Depardieu making sexually suggestive comments about a young girl in North Korea—Macron defended the actor on national television, condemning the backlash as a "manhunt." "Gérard Depardieu makes France proud," he said.

The remark sparked national outrage—not just for its timing, but for what it revealed: the instinct to protect cultural giants, no matter the cost.