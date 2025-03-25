Former President Bolsonaro headed 'criminal organization' to stay in power, Brazil AG tells court

BRASILIA: Brazil's attorney general on Tuesday accused far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro of having steered a "criminal organization" whose objective in 2022 was "to ensure he remains in power."

Bolsonaro was one of the leaders of a criminal enterprise to keep him in office "regardless of the outcome of 2022 elections" he lost to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, top prosecutor Paulo Gonet told the Supreme Court in Brasilia.

Five judges of the court started weighing Tuesday whether to put 70-year-old Bolsonaro on trial for allegedly masterminding efforts to wrest power from Lula, who was sworn in as president on January 1, 2023 after beating Bolsonaro by a razor-thin margin.

The ex-army captain was charged in February with crimes including overseeing a "coup d'etat," the "attempted violent abolition of the democratic state of law" and "armed criminal organisation."

He risks a sentence of about 40 years if convicted, but has insisted he is the victim of a political plot to exclude him from seeking election in 2026.

"This is the largest political-judicial persecution in the history of Brazil," Bolsonaro said in a statement Tuesday, shortly before taking a seat in the front row of the courtroom, flanked by his lawyers and facing the judges who will decide his fate. "The referee has blown the whistle before the match even began," he added later on social media platform X.