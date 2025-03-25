Israel releases Oscar-winning Palestinian director after he was attacked by West Bank settlers

HEBRON: Israeli authorities released an Oscar-winning Palestinian director who was illegally detained by the army after being attacked by Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank. He said they beat him in front of his home while they filmed the assault.

Hamdan Ballal and the other directors of "No Other Land," which looks at the struggles of Palestinians living under Israeli occupation, had mounted the stage at the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles earlier this month when it won the award for best documentary film.

On Tuesday, with bruises on his face and blood on his clothes, he was released from an Israeli police station in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba. He and two other Palestinians who had been attacked and detained were taken to a nearby hospital.

Ballal said he was held at an army base, blindfolded for 24 hours and forced to sleep under a freezing air conditioner.

"All my body is pain," he told The Associated Press. "I heard the voices of the soldiers, they were laughing about me … I heard 'Oscar' but I didn't speak Hebrew."

Lea Tsemel, the attorney representing the three men, said they received only minimal care for their injuries from the attack and that she had no access to them for several hours after their arrest.

Palestinian residents say around two dozen settlers—some masked, some carrying guns and some in military uniforms—attacked the West Bank village of Susiya on Monday evening as residents were breaking their fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Soldiers who arrived pointed their guns at the Palestinians, while settlers continued throwing stones, they said.

The Israeli police said Tuesday that the military transferred to it three suspects for investigation for alleged rock throwing, property damage and "endangering regional security." It said the three were released on condition of no contact with others involved in the incident. Tsemel said Ballal and the other two Palestinians denied throwing stones.