Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 23 people overnight

GAZA: Palestinian medics said Israeli strikes killed at least 23 people in the Gaza Strip overnight into Tuesday.
The dead include three children and their parents, who were killed in a strike on their tent near the southern city of Khan Younis, according to Nasser Hospital, which has received a flood of dead and wounded since Israel resumed heavy bombardment of Gaza last week, shattering the ceasefire that had halted the 17-month war.
In central Gaza, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said it received the bodies of six people who were killed in three separate strikes. Three others were killed in a strike on a house in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp, according to the Awda Hospital.
In Gaza City, an Israeli strike on a residential building killed 5 people, according to the Health Ministry’s emergency service. Another 12 people were wounded, it said.
On Monday, Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed more than 60 Palestinians, including women and children.
Israel’s campaign in Gaza has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 113,000, according to the Health Ministry.
Israel launched the campaign vowing to destroy Hamas after its October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, in which some 1,200 people were killed.