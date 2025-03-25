UN says sending peacekeepers to Ukraine 'very hypothetical'

BRUSSELS: The prospect of deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine under a United Nations mandate is "very hypothetical" at this stage, the UN's peacekeeping chief said on Tuesday.

European nations are working on plans to secure a potential ceasefire in Russia's war on Ukraine, which could include the deployment of a peacekeeping force.

"I think it's fair to say it's very, very hypothetical," Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN's Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations since 2017, told reporters in Brussels when pressed on the matter.

"The question is obviously there and it's being asked -- and we think of it," he said. "But we're not planning anything."