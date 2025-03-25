US war plans shared with journalist: what we know

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is dealing with the fallout of a stunning security breach that allowed a journalist to read exchanges between senior officials in a group chat on the Signal messaging app.

The group's members, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance, talked about strikes on Yemen's Huthi rebels hours before they were launched.

Here is what we know so far:

- 'Houthi PC small group' -

The breach became public on Monday after The Atlantic magazine's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg published an article recounting how he was inadvertently invited into the group chat.

On March 11, Goldberg said he received a Signal invite from a user called Mike Waltz, the same name as Donald Trump's national security advisor and a figure he had previously met.

Despite skepticism that it could be a way to entrap him for information, he accepted it and two days later found himself in a group called "Houthi PC small group" -- apparently referring to a "principals committee."

In the group were 18 members mostly identifying themselves as senior American officials -- including Vance, Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

- Journalist access -

On March 14, messages in the group indicated that a US strike was being prepared against Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

The militant group has been trying to interrupt trade via the Red Sea and have targeted US military vessels several times in recent months.

In discussing the potential military action, Vance notably objected by saying it would benefit Europeans much more than Americans, while the Trump administration is pushing for Europe to do more for its own defense.

On Saturday, Hegseth told the group in a message strikes would be launched against the Huthis in the coming hours.

Goldberg said he chose not to reveal the contents of the message in his article for fear of compromising operational security and potentially endangering American forces in the Middle East.

After the message exchange, the group's members congratulated each other using emojis.

The journalist said he believed the group to be authentic after this exchange, before leaving the group without any apparent reaction.