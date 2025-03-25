Venezuelan migrants deported by US ended up in Salvadoran prison—this is their legal status

SAN SALVADOR: The US government used an 18th-century wartime law to deport more than 200 Venezuelan immigrants earlier this month to El Salvador, where they were immediately transferred to the country's maximum-security gang prison.

And while a federal judge in Washington tries to determine whether the US government defied his order to return the migrants while they were in the air and insists that they must get an opportunity to challenge their designations as alleged members of a notorious gang, there has been no word from El Salvador's president or judiciary about what the prisoners' legal status is in that country.

That may change soon. On Monday, lawyers hired by the Venezuelan government took legal action on behalf of the Venezuelan prisoners seeking their release from the prison, which US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is scheduled to visit Wednesday.

The US says the Venezuelans deported on March 15 were members of the Tren de Aragua gang, a criminal organization that US President Donald Trump declared an invading force, but has provided no evidence of their alleged membership.

The Alien Enemies Act allows noncitizens to be deported without the opportunity to go before an immigration or federal court judge.

El Salvador hasn't had diplomatic relations with Venezuela since 2019, so the Venezuelans imprisoned there do not have any consular support from their government either.

Even Salvadoran citizens have been living under a state of emergency that has suspended fundamental rights since 2022 and the country's judiciary is not considered independent. All of which raises questions about the prisoners' legal future in El Salvador.