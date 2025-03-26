Armenia parliament votes for starting EU accession bid

YERAVAN: Armenia's parliament on March 26 passed a bill launching Yerevan's bid for European Union membership, as the historically Russia-allied country drifts further away from Moscow's orbit.

The landlocked Caucasus nation has in recent years grown increasingly close to the West, frustrated by what it says was Moscow's failure to protect it from arch-foe Azerbaijan.

Adopted in final reading with 64 votes in favour -- all from lawmakers of the ruling Civil Contract party -- and seven opposition MPs voting against, the bill calls on the Armenian government to initiate the process of EU accession.

"The Republic of Armenia... is announcing the launch of the process of the accession of the Republic of Armenia into the European Union," the text reads.

Ties between Yerevan and Moscow plummeted dramatically following Azerbaijan's 2023 lightning offensive that routed Armenian-backed separatists in Baku's Karabakh region.