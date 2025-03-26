Europe's far-right politicians in Jerusalem as 'new friends' of Israel

JERUSALEM: European politicians from the far-right are gathering in Israel for a conference on anti-Semitism this week, sealing an alliance with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government that would have been unthinkable in the past.

Analysts say the invitation to parties that have themselves been accused of anti-Semitism in the past demonstrates the willingness of Israel's right -- under pressure from some traditional allies over the war in Gaza -- to cultivate new relationships with unlikely supporters.

"The current Israeli government sees the world in black and white," said Denis Charbit, a political scientist at the Open University of Israel.

Some in Israel feel the country is currently isolated, and needs "new friends", even if it deems them distasteful, he added.

Thursday's symposium will focus on fighting what rights groups have described as a rising tide of anti-Semitism around the world, a priority for Netanyahu's government, one of the most right-wing in Israel's history.

France's National Rally and Hungary's Fidesz party are among the guests, along with other members of Europe's far right.

National Rally's founder, the late Jean-Marie Le Pen, was known for his anti-Semitic remarks, including dismissing Nazi gas chambers as "just a detail" of history, though his daughter and successor Marine Le Pen has worked to distance the movement from his legacy.

Fidesz leader Viktor Orban, meanwhile, has previously praised Hungary's World War Two-era leader, an ally of Hitler, and has been accused of trafficking in rhetoric seen by critics as an anti-Semitic dog whistle -- an accusation he denies.

The invitations "didn't go by unnoticed" in Israel, said Charbit.

Israeli media reported on guests who cancelled their appearances in protest of the far-right's presence, including Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt and the French philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy.

Britain's Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and the UK government's independent adviser on anti-Semitism, John Mann, have also withdrawn.