Hamas says hostages to return 'in coffins' if Israel tries to free them by force

DOHA: Palestinian militant group Hamas warned on Wednesday that hostages may be killed if Israel attempts to retrieve them by force and air strikes continue in the Gaza Strip.

The group said in a statement that it was "doing everything possible to keep the occupation's captives alive, but the random Zionist (Israeli) bombardment is endangering their lives".

"Every time the occupation attempts to retrieve its captives by force, it ends up bringing them back in coffins," it said.

Israel restarted intense air strikes across the densely populated Gaza Strip last week followed by ground operations, shattering the relative calm afforded by a January ceasefire with Hamas.