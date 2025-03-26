Israel PM Netanyahu threatens to seize Gaza territory unless hostages freed

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on March 26 warned Hamas that Israel would seize territory in Gaza if the militants refused to release hostages still held in the Palestinian territory.

Israel resumed intense air strikes across the densely populated Palestinian territory last week, followed by ground operations, shattering the relative calm of a January ceasefire with Hamas.

Of the 251 hostages seized during Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023 which triggered the war, 58 are still held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

"The more Hamas persists in its refusal to release our hostages, the stronger the pressure we will exert," Netanyahu told parliament.

"I say this to my colleagues in the Knesset, and I say it to Hamas as well: This includes the seizure of territories, along with other measures I will not elaborate here."