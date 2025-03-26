Israel PM says Opposition fuelling 'anarchy' following mass anti-government protests

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday accused the opposition of fuelling "anarchy" in Israel, after mass anti-government protests in recent days.

Addressing the opposition during a speech in parliament, Netanyahu said: "You recycle the same worn-out and ridiculous slogans about 'the end of democracy'. Well, once and for all: Democracy is not in danger, it is the power of the bureaucrats that is in danger".

"Perhaps you could stop putting spanners in the works of the government in the middle of a war? Perhaps you could stop fuelling the sedition, hatred and anarchy in the streets?" he added.

Thousands of Israelis have taken part in several days of anti-government protests, accusing Netanyahu of undermining democracy and resuming strikes in Gaza without regard for hostages.