Japan awards longest-serving death row inmate $1.4 million

TOKYO : A Japanese man wrongly convicted of murder who was the world's longest-serving death row inmate has been awarded $1.4 million in compensation, an official said Tuesday.

The payout represents 12,500 yen ($83) for each day of the more than four decades that Iwao Hakamada spent in detention, most of it on death row when each day could have been his last.

It is a record for compensation of this kind, Japanese media said.

The former boxer, now 89, was exonerated last year of a 1966 quadruple murder after a tireless campaign by his sister and others.

The case sparked scrutiny of the justice system in Japan, where gaining a retrial is notoriously hard and death row inmates are often informed of their impending death just a few hours before they are hanged.

The Shizuoka District Court, in a decision dated Monday, said that "the claimant shall be granted 217,362,500 yen ($1.44 million)," a court spokesman told AFP.

The same court ruled in September that Hakamada was not guilty in a retrial and that police had tampered with evidence.