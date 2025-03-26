Pakistan court sentences five to death for 'online blasphemy'

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan court has sentenced five men to death for posting blasphemous content online, a prosecution lawyer told AFP on Wednesday, as the country witnesses a sharp increase in such cases.

Private groups in Pakistan have brought charges against hundreds of young individuals in recent years for allegedly committing blasphemy online.

Blasphemy is an incendiary charge in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where even unsubstantiated accusations can incite public outrage and lead to lynchings.

"All five accused were sentenced to death for spreading blasphemous content against the holy Prophet," a lawyer from the Legal Commission on Blasphemy Pakistan, a private group which brought the case to court, told AFP.

"Separately all were sentenced to life imprisonment for Koran's desecration and 10 years imprisonment for hurting religious sentiments," lawyer Rao Abdur Raheem said.