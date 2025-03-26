Signalgate Explained: What leaked chats reveal about US military strikes in Yemen

White House and Pentagon downplay breach

The Trump administration has downplayed the Singal chat scandal, with Trump himself calling it a "glitch."

National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes acknowledged that the chat logs appeared “authentic,” but White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the reports as a “hoax written by a Trump-hater.”

Other officials sought to downplay the severity of the breach.

Waltz defended the conversation, stating on X (formerly Twitter): “No locations. No sources & methods. NO WAR PLANS.”

Similarly, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell claimed, “There were no classified materials or war plans shared.”

Hegseth, who is currently traveling in the Indo-Pacific, has dismissed questions about whether he disclosed classified information.

However, the Atlantic’s decision to publish the full chat logs intensified scrutiny. The magazine confirmed that it repeatedly reached out to the White House to verify the security implications of publishing the information.

According to Goldberg, the administration expressed its preference for non-disclosure but did not formally object.

Senate Investigation and concerns over Signal use

The incident has prompted calls for a formal inquiry. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) are seeking an inspector general investigation into the use of Signal for discussing military operations. They have also requested a classified briefing with a senior administration official to address the implications of the breach.

One of the most glaring issues raised is the exclusion of the military’s top official from the chat. Acting Joint Chiefs Chairman Adm. Christopher Grady was not included in the discussion, despite the chat being used to coordinate military strikes. The White House had previously stated that Waltz had discretion over Grady’s inclusion based on policy relevance and security concerns.

Furthermore, Signal’s vulnerabilities have come under scrutiny. Just one day before the strikes, the Department of Defense warned personnel that Russia was attempting to exploit Signal’s security weaknesses.

One potential risk is that a malicious actor with access to a user’s phone could monitor conversations in real time. Despite this, the chat logs indicate that high-ranking officials continued to discuss sensitive military plans on the platform.

Intelligence officials, including Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, have told the Senate Intelligence Committee that it is ultimately up to Hegseth to determine whether his messages contained classified details.

The release of the full Signal chat has exposed significant vulnerabilities in national security communications and has raised questions about the Trump administration’s handling of classified information.

The unfolding controversy is now set to face both congressional scrutiny and legal challenges, with potential ramifications for both the administration and the broader US intelligence community.

(With inputs from AFP and AP)