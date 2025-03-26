US report names India, China as state actors enabling drug trafficking

NEW DELHI: Non-state groups are often supported both directly and indirectly by state actors, such as China and India, with materials and equipment used by drug traffickers targeting the US, according to the 2025 Annual Threat Assessment (ATA) of the US Intelligence Community.

The report is published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, currently held by Tulsi Gabbard.

According to the report, terrorist and transnational criminal organizations are directly threatening the US citizens. “Cartels are largely responsible for the more than 52,000 U.S. deaths from synthetic opioids in the 12 months ending in October 2024 and helped facilitate the nearly three million illegal migrant arrivals in 2024, straining resources and putting U.S. communities at risk.”

“…A range of cyber and intelligence actors are targeting our wealth, critical infrastructure, telecom, and media. Non-state groups are often enabled, both directly and indirectly, by state actors, such as China and India, as sources of precursors and equipment for drug traffickers,” says the report dated March 25.

It then explains that “State adversaries have weapons that can strike U.S. territory, or disable vital U.S. systems in space, for coercive aims or actual war. These threats reinforce each other, creating a vastly more complex and dangerous security environment.”